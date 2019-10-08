The Stillwater Society and the Beartooth Plein Air Society will be the featured shows at the Carbon County Arts Guild through Oct. 29. A reception for both groups is planned for 3-5 p.m. on Saturday at the gallery.
Formed in 1985, the Stillwater Society is a group of 17 artists gathering regularly for mutual support and to view one another’s work in progress. Members work in a variety of styles and media and have exhibited their work widely.
The Beartooth Plein Air Society was started by a group known as the Painted Ladies, a small group of local painters who encouraged people of all artistic levels to try to paint plein air.
Saturday’s reception is free and open to the public. Carbon County Arts Guild and Depot Gallery at 11 W. Eighth St. in Red Lodge. For more information about the show or the artists, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org.