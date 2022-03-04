Arts Without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.

The most recent winners include:

Parker Friday

School: Billings Senior High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “Through choir, I have met many amazing and talented people, and made many friendships.”

Ryan Wagner

School: Billings West High School

Participates in: Orchestra

Student statement: “The cello has been a big part of my life since middle school. It has led me to great friendships, and many different opportunities and experiences.”

Koan Wallett

School: Billings Senior High School

Participates in: Band, Art

Student statement: “The arts have given me a platform to not only express myself, but has provided connections between me and my peers.”

Jax Sutton

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Band

Student statement: “The arts have always been a part of my life. I’ve had drumsticks in my hands almost since I was born, and I hope to keep them there.”

