Arts Without Boundaries students selected
Arts Without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teachers, in recognition of those students who excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.

The most recent winners include:

Rupsis

Thomas Rupsis is selected for Arts Without Boundaries.

Thomas Rupsis

School: Billings West High School

Participates in: Band

Student statement: “Music has given me a platform on which to grow as a person, as well as a future career in music education.”

Quincee Sturgill

Sturgill

Quincee Sturgill is selected for Arts Without Boundaries.

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “The arts, and choir specifically, have made it easy to express myself.”

