Arts without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is a non-profit organization based in Billings committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. One of their programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.

The most recent winners include:

Brook Skjeret

School: Billings Central Catholic High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: "The arts, and especially choir, have changed my life forever. It has given me a place to call home, a family that will always support me, and a reminder of why life is so beautiful."

Hunter Gibbs

School: Billings West High School

Participates in: Band

Student statement: “Being a part of band has allowed me to understand another means of communication outside of words. Paying homage to composer's emotions and stories, alongside incredibly driven and hardworking kids, has been extremely gratifying."

Seth Babcock

School: Billings Central Catholic High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “I have loved getting to grow around music, and developing a skill that I love to use."

Rebekah Light

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: "The arts have allowed me to express myself in ways that I couldn't have done otherwise."

