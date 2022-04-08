Arts without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.
The most recent winners include:
Vanessa Willardson
School: Billings West High School
Participates in: Orchestra
Student statement: "I have been very positively impacted by the arts, and especially by orchestra. It has helped me connect with people, and also bring out the best in me."
Carissa Christensen
School: Billings Skyview High School
Participates in: Choir
Student statement: “Music has always been a part of my life. I have made many, many friends, and have come to love all music!"
Greta Sneddon
School: Billings Senior High School
Participates in: Band
Student statement: “I have always enjoyed playing clarinet, and being a part of the music community throughout my school career.”
Madison Yochum
School: Billings Central Catholic High School
Participates in: Choir
Student statement: “Choir has given me a family to help me grow as a person.”
Grace Fry
School: Billings Skyview High School
Participates in: Band
Student statement: “I have always found music to be one of the most fun and relaxing parts of my life.”
Kara Johnson
School: Billings Senior High School
Participates in: Orchestra
Student statement: “I have spent most of my life playing violin. I am so grateful for the opportunities it has given me!”