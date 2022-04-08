Arts without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.

The most recent winners include:

Vanessa Willardson

School: Billings West High School

Participates in: Orchestra

Student statement: "I have been very positively impacted by the arts, and especially by orchestra. It has helped me connect with people, and also bring out the best in me."

Carissa Christensen

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “Music has always been a part of my life. I have made many, many friends, and have come to love all music!"

Greta Sneddon

School: Billings Senior High School

Participates in: Band

Student statement: “I have always enjoyed playing clarinet, and being a part of the music community throughout my school career.”

Madison Yochum

School: Billings Central Catholic High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “Choir has given me a family to help me grow as a person.”

Grace Fry

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Band

Student statement: “I have always found music to be one of the most fun and relaxing parts of my life.”

Kara Johnson

School: Billings Senior High School

Participates in: Orchestra

Student statement: “I have spent most of my life playing violin. I am so grateful for the opportunities it has given me!”

