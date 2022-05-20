Arts without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.

The most recent winners include:

Anna Waldorf

School: Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: "I have always had music in my life. It helps me reflect on my day and cope through the hard times."

Persephone Ulrich

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Band, choir

Student statement: “Music has always been a large influence in my life. I've made many friends and had experiences that I would never get anywhere else."

L'Ana Endler

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “The arts, especially music, have shown me the beauty in life.”

Erica Hellegaard

School: Billings Central Catholic High School

Participates in: Band, orchestra

Student statement: “I have found a second family with the music department. I am forever grateful for the arts and all they have done for me.”

