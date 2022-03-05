Arts without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.
The most recent winners include:
Kayla Brennan
School: Billings Skyview High School
Participates in: Choir
Student statement: "Music has made me realize I have a purpose. It has given me a life."
Gracie Day
School: Billings Central Catholic High School
Participates in: Choir
Student statement: “The arts (music, dance and acting) have really shaped my life. Without them, I would have much less joy.”
Hayden Wagner
School: Billings Skyview High School
Participates in: Choir
Student statement: “The arts have provided a way for me to express myself in more ways than I thought I could.”
Ali Keith
School: Billings West High School
Participates in: Orchestra
Student statement: “It is really fun to get to plan and enjoy music in my life every day.”