Arts without Boundaries students selected

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.