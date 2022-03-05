 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arts without Boundaries students selected

  • 0

Arts Without Boundaries is committed to supporting, enhancing and encouraging student participation in the arts in Montana communities. We are a non-profit organization based in Billings. One of our programs is the Standout Student Award. Senior students are nominated by their teacher(s), in recognition of those students that excel in the visual and performing arts, through individual achievement, community involvement, leadership and participation in the arts community of Billings and the surrounding area. Recipients of the award receive a $100 award from AWB, and are featured on the AWB website.

The most recent winners include:

Kayla Brennan

Kayla Brennan

Kayla Brennan

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: "Music has made me realize I have a purpose. It has given me a life."

Gracie Day

Gracie Day

Gracie Day

School: Billings Central Catholic High School

People are also reading…

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “The arts (music, dance and acting) have really shaped my life. Without them, I would have much less joy.”

Hayden Wagner

Hayden Wagner

Hayden Wagner

School: Billings Skyview High School

Participates in: Choir

Student statement: “The arts have provided a way for me to express myself in more ways than I thought I could.”

Ali Keith

Ali Keith

Ali Keith

School: Billings West High School

Participates in: Orchestra

Student statement: “It is really fun to get to plan and enjoy music in my life every day.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar confirmed to headline Glastonbury Festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News