ArtWalk Downtown Billings is Friday from 5-9 p.m.

ArtWalk Downtown Billings will host its Holiday ArtWalk on Friday Dec. 3 in between 5-9 p.m. There are 26 stops on the Holiday ArtWalk.
Several artists will make their debut ArtWalk appearances at Holiday ArtWalk, including:
• Annie Bailey at Western Skies Real Estate in the Hedden-Empire Building on the Skypoint Loop
• Kelly Bourgeois at Century 21 Real Estate on the Skypoint Loop
• Charleen Sleeper at This House of Books on the Skypoint Loop
• Michael Martin at INKredible Art Productions on North Broadway in the Skypoint Loop
• Sean Chandler at Kirks' Grocery on the Historic Loop
• Susan Vladic at Far West Gallery on Montana Avenue in the Historic Loop
• “Triia,” a Native American artist group, at the Native American Development Corporation offices on North 26th Street in the Historic Loop
In addition, ArtWalk welcomes Cushing Terrell back to the Historic Loop and High Plains Women’s Museum and Bishops Cut/Color back to the Skypoint Loop.
ArtWalk encourages visitors to wear masks and practice safety protocols, including frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing. If you don’t feel well, or if you are experiencing any COVID symptoms, please stay home.
This is 2021’s last ArtWalk event. ArtWalk’s 28th Season begins Feb. 4. Six events will be hosted on the first Friday of February, April, June, August, October and December (even numbered months). You can follow ArtWalk Downtown Billings at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk for more information.
LOOP LIST
Uptown Loop
Western Skies Realty, 206 North 29th Street, brings artist Annie Bailey to the Holiday ArtWalk. Raised on her family’s ranch near White Sulphur Springs, Bailey honed her artist’s skills at the Art Institute of Colorado. She creates folk illustrations and paintings from her Billings studio.
Barjon’s Books, 223 North 29th Street, presents work by photographer and graphic artist Dixie Yelvington during Holiday ArtWalk. Yelvington's work focuses on the charm and wonder of small children, inspired by her young son and daughter.
Billings First Church UCC, 310 North 27th Street, showcases furniture and home goods created by William Demaniow of William DeManiow Arts. Items include sofa and hallway tables, created in collaboration with Matthew Santala, coffee tables, versatile dining tables and smaller items. Also an accomplished musician, DeManiow, will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. during the Holiday ArtWalk.
William Demaniow Arts, 310 North 27th Street and located on the Billings First Church campus, features William Demaniow's “100 under $100” series for the Holiday ArtWalk. It includes 100 paintings and hand-crafted items all under $100. Demaniow’s popular abstract artwork is created with acrylic, epoxy and aged metal-infused paints in all sizes and all budgets. Free concert by the artist at 7:30 pm. www.WilliamDemaniowArts.com
This House of Books (THOB), 224 North Broadway, features work by Charlene Sleeper (Southern Cheyenne, Arapahoe and Crow). For Sleeper, art is a means to express the human experience. Specifically, it is her attempt to manifest the wild spirit of her adventurous, vibrant, perfectly chaotic and passionate Indigenous life with as much love as humanly possible.
High Plains Women’s Museum, 207 No. Broadway (in the Valley Federal Credit Building), unveils a special small works show by Beth Zitur of Confetti Heart Studio. Entitled “Land of Curiosities,” Zitur’s exhibit, inspired by a September visit to Yellowstone National Park, includes vibrant mixed media pieces that feature wildlife basking in the golden autumn afternoons.
INKredible Art Productions, 207 North Broadway (also in the Valley Federal Credit Building), presents artist Michael Martin, who opened his gallery within the last year to expand the availability of his diverse artistic expressions created in a variety of mediums.
Skypoint Loop
Kennedy Stained Glass, 2923 2nd Avenue North, has a full studio for the Holiday ArtWalk. Restoration glass works for St. Thomas Adoration Chapel in Billings and Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth are on display, allowing visitors an opportunity to see, from start to finish, how stained glass windows are made. Holiday ornaments are available for gifting and adding to one’s collection. Masks required for entry.
Sandstone Gallery, 2913 - 2nd Avenue North, presents work by co-op gallery members, Donna Moore and Maria Isabel Bonilla. Moore is influenced by her love for animals, both wild and domestic. Bonilla, originally from Colombia, creates dazzled, often humorous animals, hands and other images.
Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Avenue North #235 invites you to stop by and let Haraden help you select one of his colorful collage paintings to tuck under your tree for a favorite someone.
Global Village, 2815 - 2nd Avenue North, is chock full of hand-crafted specialty holiday items to make your gift selections fun and easy. Merchandise includes patchwork stuffed animals, cotton aprons made from African cloth, colored tin Nativity sets and more. Derryl Sheely, an artist who works with wood to create useful objects, will have work on display. Stay tuned for more details at artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.
Billings Symphony Society, 2820 - 2nd Avenue North, features a night of live music by the Adcock Guitar Trio and a gift for every ArtWalk visitor. MSUB Art Students League presents a “Winter Wonderland” exhibition. Amy Bateman and Pixie Dust Kustom Kreations will have artwork on display. Free drawing for BSO Christmas Concert tickets. Activities inside and outside, weather permitting.
Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 North 29th Street, features rotating artists throughout the ArtWalk season in its spacious front gallery. More information will be forthcoming on their gallery page at artwalkbillings.com (on the Skypoint Loop) and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.
Aspinwall, 103 North Broadway, welcomes artist Jessica Brophy of Free Indeed Art. Brophy will show pieces of custom fine art created specifically for clients based upon what they love. She is particularly adept at capturing faces and personalities of beloved pets.
Stapleton Gallery, 104 North Broadway, presents “Tis the Season(s)” in which its gallery artists herald Montana’s changing seasons.
Bishops Cut/Color,108 North Broadway, welcomes Daniel Kessel, photographer, best known for his panoramic views of the City of Billings and its environs. Megan Senn, a visual artist, also shows her paintings.
Montana Gallery, 2710 - 2nd Avenue North, features new work by Tyler Murphy and friends, Daniel Keyes, Coila Evans and others. Together, they seek plein aire adventures at various Montana locations and beyond. Flowers, coal miners' faces, mountain vistas, rolling hills and herds of cattle are among the subject matter of their eclectic work.
Century 21 Hometown Brokers Downtown, 2715 1st Avenue North, welcomes Kelly Bourgeois to the Holiday ArtWalk. Her internationally recognized quillings and contemporary paintings are a feast for the eyes as creativity and color meet.
Historic Loop
Kirks Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Avenue, in its quest to exist for the common good, hosts Innately Unseen, an exhibit of new work by Sean Chandler (Aaniiih) and Mary Serbe. Chandler’s large canvases are infused with experiences from his eastern Montana childhood. Serbe’s new small works form an interconnected space on the periphery of memory using acrylic and black thread.
Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Avenue, hosts rotating guest artists whose work reflects the history, life and culture of life in the Yellowstone River Valley. In addition to rotating exhibits, the WHC gift shop has a delightful selection of hand-crafted art pieces and jewelry that are reflective of the museum’s mission.
FarWest Gallery and the Underground Fashion Exchange, 2817 Montana Avenue, present the work of Sharon Vladic for its first appearance in ArtWalk Downtown Billings. Sharon, a Billings native, paints with passion using a “pour acrylic” technique to create scenes surrounding Billings and Montana.
Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Avenue, features gallery works by Harry Koyama that portray American Indian dancers, buffalo, grizzly bears, mountain lions and other iconic images of the American West. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.
Native American Development Corporation, 17 North 26th Street, presents “Triia,” a group of Native American artists skilled in traditional methods, classic crafts and modern interpretations of the Indigenous experience.
McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue, known best as “where the locals eat,” hosts returning artist Peggy DeTienne of Roundup. Largely self-taught, she was known in high school as the “girl who could draw anyone.”
Cushing Terrell, 13 North 23rd Street, returns to the Holiday ArtWalk featuring Karen Tanner’s “Meandering Waters” exhibit. This new body of work, created over the last 18 months, is infused with a river’s energy, sometimes slow meandering and sometimes fast-moving cuts.