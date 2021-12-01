ArtWalk Downtown Billings is Friday from 5-9 p.m.

Skypoint Loop

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2923 2nd Avenue North, has a full studio for the Holiday ArtWalk. Restoration glass works for St. Thomas Adoration Chapel in Billings and Concordia Lutheran Church in Forsyth are on display, allowing visitors an opportunity to see, from start to finish, how stained glass windows are made. Holiday ornaments are available for gifting and adding to one’s collection. Masks required for entry.

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 - 2nd Avenue North, presents work by co-op gallery members, Donna Moore and Maria Isabel Bonilla. Moore is influenced by her love for animals, both wild and domestic. Bonilla, originally from Colombia, creates dazzled, often humorous animals, hands and other images.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Avenue North #235 invites you to stop by and let Haraden help you select one of his colorful collage paintings to tuck under your tree for a favorite someone.