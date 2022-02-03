ArtWalk Downtown Billings is Friday from 5-9 p.m.

ArtWalk Downtown Billings opens its 28th season on Friday, Feb. 4 in downtown Billings. Hours are between 5 and 9 p.m. Seventeen locations will host exhibits featuring work by local and regional artists. The Winter ArtWalk is the first of six events scheduled in 2022. Additional events are planned for April 1, June 3, Aug. 5, Oct. 7, and Dec. 2, 2022.

All ArtWalk events are free. Many locations host music and offer light refreshments. Often, artists attend and present gallery talks. There are a variety of parking options in the downtown area, including free on-street metered parking.

Ceilon Aspensen's gallery/studio is the newest location in the ArtWalk's 2022 line-up. It is located in the former Montana Power Building, 113 North Broadway, #403. The multi-talented Aspensen, an art teacher in the Laurel Public Schools, recently completed her doctorate in Native American Studies at Montana State University.

Another recent addition to the ArtWalk is INKredible Art Productions, 217 North Broadway. It features a diverse and eclectic array of artistic pieces in a variety of mediums by owner/artist, Michael Martin.

Four artists make debut appearances during the winter ArtWalk: Lindsey Munson at This House of Books, Gene Hobby at Global Village, Mark Ager at Downtown Billings Alliance, and Emerson Campbell at McCormick Cafe.

A mobile-friendly map and more information about the Winter ArtWalk, including images and gallery notes, can be found at www.artwalkbillings.com and on Facebook and Instagram @billingsartwalk.

COVID Alert: The health and safety of our ArtWalk artists, gallery hosts, guests and the broader community is of the utmost importance. ArtWalk encourages visitors to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice safety protocols, including frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing. If you don’t feel well, if you are experiencing any COVID symptoms, or if you have recently been exposed to a COVID virus, please stay home.

Uptown Loop

Barjons Books, 223 North 29th Street, presents work by photographer and graphic artist Dixie Yelvington. Dixie’s work has a magic all of its own. She often focuses on the charm and wonder of small children, inspired by her young son and daughter. Dixie and her photography were recently featured in a Billings Gazette article “How Did You Do That?” on Jan. 14.

Billings First Church UCC, 310 North 27th Street, showcases work by Billings artist, Hank Fuller during the Winter ArtWalk. Fuller says the creative process keeps his feet on the ground and allows his spirit to soar as imagines riding the thermal updrafts from the Billings' rims. He is fascinated by the sandstone formations amid the rimrocks that surround the city.

This House of Books (THOB), 224 North Broadway, hosts Lindsey Munson for her first appearance on the Billings ArtWalk. Lindsey came to Montana from her home state of Maine in 2015. Her art is animal-focused. She prefers to explore the forms and shapes of lesser-known species, like tardigrades, anteaters and mantis shrimps, while using colored pencils, Derwent Inktense pencils, and acrylics.

INKredible Art Productions, 217 North Broadway, Suite 2 (in the Valley Federal Credit Building), is artist Michael Martin's gallery, opened in 2021, to expand the availability of his diverse artistic expressions in a variety of mediums. Check out this new gallery on the Uptown Loop and welcome Michael Martin to ArtWalk.

Skypoint Loop

Kennedy Stained Glass, 2923 2nd Avenue North, will be full of surprises during the Winter ArtWalk. Artist Susan Kennedy Sommerfeld has made wonderful progress on her large church window restorations since the Holiday ArtWalk and she invites you to stop by and check them out. Masks required for entry.

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 - 2nd Avenue North, highlights work by co-op artist/members, Nancy Morrison and Dick Cottrill. Morrison's work is inspired by her Eastern Montana ranching roots. Likewise, Cottrill is drawn to prairie imagery (no pun intended). Members of the Billings Arts Association are showing miniature art pieces.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 2nd Avenue North #235 finds Stephen Haraden busy with new work in his studio and gallery space. He welcomes you to stop by and visit about the creative process and his unique style that incorporates cutouts from older paintings in new pieces.

Global Village, 2815 Second Avenue North, brings Billings retiree Gene Hobby to Winter ArtWalk. Hobby creates functional and ornamental wood pieces that include candle holders, holiday ornaments and custom work. He is active in the local birding community.

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 - 2nd Avenue North, welcomes Wes Urbaniak, musician and luthier, to the Winter ArtWalk. Urbaniak will show his handmade instruments and share songs from his forthcoming album, “Roam.” The MSU-Billings Art Student League presents a heartwarming Valentine’s Day themed exhibition and sale.

Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 North 29th Street, features work by Mark Ager, Billings artist and self-employed graphic designer.

Aspinwall, 103 North Broadway, welcomes Jessica Brophy of Free Indeed Art. Brophy will show pieces of custom fine art created specifically for clients. She is particularly adept at capturing faces and personalities of beloved pets.

Ceilon Aspensen Studio and Gallery, 113 North Broadway, #403 (above the Montana Brewing Company), is the newest location on the Billings ArtWalk. Aspensen teaches art in the Laurel Public Schools. She recently received her doctorate in Native American Studies from Montana State University-Bozeman.

Montana Gallery, 2710 - 2nd Avenue North highlights "High Country Fellowship" by owner/artist Tyler Murphy. In the featured exhibit, “Dwell on such Things,” Murphy continues to explore themes of friendship in the wild. Music, refreshments and great company.

Historic Loop

Kirks Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Avenue, opens the Winter ArtWalk with a new exhibition, small Works, that highlights art under 12” in size by 24 Montana artists, including Courtney Blazon. Todd Forsgren, Stephen Glueckert, Keeara Rhoades, Jay Schmidt, and others. The exhibition remains on view through March 19.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Avenue, features gallery works by Harry Koyama that portray American Indian dancers, buffalo, grizzly bears, mountain lions and other iconic images of the American West. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Avenue, known best as “where the locals eat,” hosts Rocky Mountain College art student, Emerson Campbell, for her first ArtWalk. Campbell began creating smaller pieces using calligraphy ink before moving to larger pieces and a variety of mediums. Her current work uses bright colors and simple shapes, although she finds that color can be overwhelming. When that happens, she returns to a monochromatic palette. Welcome, Emerson Campbell.

