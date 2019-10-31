"Auction of Arias: Opera on the Avenue” takes place Sunday at McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Ave.
One of the most popular fundraisers of the year for NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, this event features national and regional opera performers singing a selection of favorite opera arias by Puccini, Mozart, and more, as well as Broadway showstoppers.
Regional and local opera singers will offer up selections from “Marriage of Figaro,” being staged by NOVA November 8 - 17 at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Avenue, Billings, Montana.
Guests will meet and mingle with opera artists, while enjoying select wines and desserts in this intimate setting. During the evening, attendees are able to bid on their favorite opera singer to perform numbers from the program.
"Whether you are an opera lover or one with an appreciation for the arts and wish to meet talented performers and others that strive to support the arts in Billings, please plan to attend this delightful evening," said Dodie Rife, NOVA's managing producer, in a press release. "You may find you have a favorite among the array of arias."
Proceeds from Auction of Arias benefit NOVA’s mission to enhance the performing arts culture of the greater Billings region through education, development, and performance.
The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Auction seating is limited. and advanced reservations are encouraged by calling (406) 591-9535 or by sending a check and guest list to NOVA Center for the Performing Arts; P.O. Box 11; Billings, Montana 59103.