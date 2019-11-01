Gabriel “Gabrielito” Gonzalez, a media artist, Grammy Award winning musician, and activist from East Los Angeles, will visit the MSUB campus Nov. 7-8 to share his expertise and insights with students and the local community, highlighting his career in the arts from a bilingual and bi-cultural perspective.
These events are aimed to celebrate Hispanic culture and promote ways in which the arts and humanities intersect within a Latino context to inform and enrich our lives, according to a press release from the university.
During his visit to campus, Gonzalez will share his expertise as a guest lecturer in classes, lead a workshop, and collaborate with MSUB music faculty member John Roberts for a free concert and dance.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, between 2 and 3:30 p.m., Gonzalez will discuss his music career and provide a song-writing workshop in Doug Nagel’s choral ensemble class in Cisel 128.
On Friday, Nov. 8, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Gonzalez will meet with the world music class in Library room 148. Then, from 12:50 to 1:50 p.m., he will discuss his work as a bilingual media artist in Liberal Arts building, room 716.
All of the lectures are free and open to the public.
At 8 p.m. on Friday, Gonzalez will join John Roberts y Pan Blanco for a Latin jazz concert and dance in the Glacier Room at MSUB. Salsa instructors will provide instruction between 7 and 8 p.m. This will also be free and open to the community.
Gonzalez’ successful career spans a wide range of artistic forms that include parts in films and musicals, bilingual commercials, and musical concerts in various genres. In addition to his work in media and on stage, Gonzalez is a committed community arts organizer and instructor. Gonzalez also regularly performs with Latin Jazz groups.
For more information including details about his career, go to msubillings.edu.