The second annual Beartooth Music Festival takes place Aug. 2-3 at Edelweiss Haus in Clark, Wyo., featuring twenty-three regional bands and musicians from Wyoming, Montana, and Utah.
The event will benefit Fight Oar Die, a group of Veterans raising awareness and funding for post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and reintegration from military service in cooperation with the University of Denver, according to a press release.
“I am really excited to see this second year come together,” said Beartooth Music Festival co-founder William Nutt in the release. “The two goals I had in mind in creating the Beartooth Music Festival were to crowdsource a music event with the intent of donating money to a worthy cause and to bring in bigger acts to the region who would share the stage with amateur bands, creating the network for a regional music scene here in Northern Wyoming.”
Tickets are $15 per day or $25 for Friday and Saturday with VIP tickets starting at $100. Tickets can be purchased at www.beartoothmusicfestial.org or in person from Legends Bookstore and Juniper + Bar + Market in Cody or Uncommon Grounds in Powell. All ages are welcome; kids 12 and under are free. Tickets are also available at the festival.
Camping is available on site at Edelweiss Haus on a first come, first served basis. The location address is 2900 WY-120, Clark, Wyoming, with access to the Clarks Fork River, 30 miles north of Cody and only 78 miles south of Billings.
For more information or to see the full schedule of performances, visit www.beartoothmusicfestival.org. For information about Fight Oar Die, visit