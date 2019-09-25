Showtimes for movies playing Sept. 27 - Oct. 3 at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 1/2 2nd Ave N, and Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N 30th St, are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Brittany Runs A Marathon (R) opens Friday at the Babcock Theatre. Brittany Forgler is a hilarious, friendly, hot mess of a New Yorker who always knows how to have a good time, but at 27, she finds that her late-night adventures and early-morning walks-of-shame are starting to catch up to her. When she stops by a Yelp-recommended doctor's office in an attempt to score some Adderall, she finds herself slapped with a prescription she never wanted. Forced to face reality for the first time in a long time, Brittany laces up her Converse and runs one sweaty block. The next day, she runs two. Soon she runs a mile. Brittany finally has direction — but is she on the right path?
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (NR) opens Friday at the Art House. A visionary, innovator, and originator who defied categorization and embodied the word cool: a foray into the life and career of musical and cultural icon Miles Davis.
Honeyland (NR) opens Friday at the Art House. The last female beehunter in Europe must save the bees and return the natural balance in HONEYLAND after a family of nomadic beekeepers invade her land and threaten her livelihood. This film is an exploration of an observational Indigenous visual narrative that deeply affects our behavior towards natural resources and the human condition.
The Warriors (R), from 1979, will be shown Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 p.m. at the Art House for this month’s Late Night feature.
“Warriors...come out to plaaay!” For 40 years this simple, low-budget story of a gang trying to get home after being pinned with the murder of an iconic leader has grown into a cult phenomenon. As they encounter various groups of colorful foes and villains, The Warriors turns Homer’s Odyssey into a futuristic (by way of 1970s New York) tale of lost youth and gritty violence. “Can you dig it?”