It’s been a decade since Betsy Olson played her hometown, but the Seattle-based musician is looking forward to bringing the blues back to Montana.
Olson, who has fronted a band since college, said she still gets nervous before every show, “but it’s just something that I have a passion for that nothing else that I do feels like that. And creating that sound with other people, it’s magical.”
After graduating from Rocky Mountain College with a degree in English education, Olson left for Seattle. She was 22. She began playing at open mics — often four nights a week — and decided that she wanted to play music. She took a job at a mom-and-pop grocery store in Queen Anne, where she’s worked ever since, and started booking gigs.
Olson is bringing her music back home, performing Saturday at Yellowstone Valley Brewing in Billings and Sunday in White Sulphur Springs at Red Ants Pants Music Festival.
Fronted by Olson, the Betsy Olson Band is a four-piece all-women bluesy rock band. Seattle musicians include Sera Cahoone on drums, Moe Provencher on harmonica/guitar/vocals and Rebecca Young on bass.
Olson started piano lessons in second grade, and played through college as well as sang in choirs. She taught herself to play guitar in college, though she said she was scared to sing.
“I was fine in choirs or harmonizing,” Olson said. “I think it might have been senior year, I finally sang on my own. It just took working up the courage to do it.”
Her distinctive blues rock was informed by the music her parents listened to, “a lot of Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Neil Young, and Led Zeppelin, which ended being my favorite band of all time,” Olson described. Music of the ’70s and boogie blues rock infused Olson’s guitar playing.
Olson’s parents reside in Billings, and she describes them as encouraging. “When I told them I wasn’t thinking of teaching anymore, they didn’t really care. They know I love doing the music thing. My mom has been hounding me about getting a second album out.”
It’s been a decade since Olson released her first album, and it’s been that long since she’s played in Billings. She’s in the process of recording an album, which she hopes will be released this year with her band.
Living in the northwest may have had its influence, but Olson said she feels like she’s always done her own thing, “which is an old-fashioned thing, which is rocking blues. There are not a lot of bands doing that, especially female-fronted.”
Olson said people are often surprised to learn she doesn’t play in a sleepy, softer side band. “When people find out I’m playing a show, there’s an assumption that I’m a folk singer songwriter.”
Her band, though, hearkens back to the female rock goddesses blasting rock and roll from their bodies. “We want to be a powerhouse band. We don’t want to make people’s ears bleed, but girls can play guitars.”
Catch Olson and her band Saturday at 6 p.m. at Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Sunday they’ll take the side stage at Red Ants Pants at 1 p.m.