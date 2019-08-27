The 26th Annual Big Sky PolkaFest kicks off with a musicians jam on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane. The festival will continue with two days and nights of dancing to a variety of live music on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31.
The musicians jam session will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The annual dance will follow from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Big Sky Polka Club, festival organizers, brought in two national bands plus a local favorite this year.
Featured musical acts will be Gary Breuggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen, from Wisconsin; The Dutch Hop Band, from Colorado; and The Cimarron Band, from Billings.
The Big Sky PolkaFest will also offer prize drawings and food. Camping is available by calling the Moose Lodge at 245-4991.
Admission is $18 on Friday and Saturday, or $35 for a two-day pass. Admission to Thursday’s jam is $5, but is free for two-day pass-holders.
For more information contact Keith Kraft at 855-9806 or weluv2wltz@bresnan.net.