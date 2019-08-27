{{featured_button_text}}
Big Sky PolkaFest

Larry Martel from Shelby, S.D., dances with Kara Richards from Manhattan, Mont., as music plays during the Big Sky PolkaFest in 2018. People from all over the county and parts of Canada come for the annual festival. Kicking off with a musicians jam on Thursday, Aug. 29, this year’s festival will take place on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31, at the Moose Lodge.

 RYAN WELCH, Billings Gazette

The 26th Annual Big Sky PolkaFest kicks off with a musicians jam on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the Moose Lodge, 131 Calhoun Lane. The festival will continue with two days and nights of dancing to a variety of live music on Friday-Saturday, Aug. 30-31.

The musicians jam session will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The annual dance will follow from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Big Sky Polka Club, festival organizers, brought in two national bands plus a local favorite this year.

Featured musical acts will be Gary Breuggen and the Ridgeland Dutchmen, from Wisconsin; The Dutch Hop Band, from Colorado; and The Cimarron Band, from Billings.

Jay Davie from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sherry Sheme from Kalispell dance as polka music plays in the background during the Big Sky PolkaFest in 2018. Taking place this year at the Moose Lodge on Friday-Saturday, the event features dancing to a variety of music styles by live bands.

The Big Sky PolkaFest will also offer prize drawings and food. Camping is available by calling the Moose Lodge at 245-4991.

Admission is $18 on Friday and Saturday, or $35 for a two-day pass. Admission to Thursday’s jam is $5, but is free for two-day pass-holders.

For more information contact Keith Kraft at 855-9806 or weluv2wltz@bresnan.net.

