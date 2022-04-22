'Biggest party in town:' Cameron Records prepares for Record Store Day and looks to the future of vinyl collecting

Cameron Records in Billings is gearing up for a huge Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23. And they’re betting that Taylor Swift can help them get people in.

Swift is front and center on Cameron’s poster for their Record Store Day celebration, easily identifiable by her trademark bright blue eyes and blonde hair.

She doesn’t seem like a natural ally of vinyl records. After all, Swift was born in 1989, three years after revenues from CDs first surpassed vinyl in sales, according to the RIAA.

Yet Cameron’s choice makes sense. Swift, one of the world’s most recognizable musicians, is this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day 2022. In that position, she’s become the public face of this year’s Record Store Day, an installment in the annual event that, in Cameron Records owner TJ Goodwin’s words, “promotes independent record stores and vinyl culture.”

Picking Swift might seem surprising to some, but not to Goodwin. “She definitely has been an advocate of record stores for the last few years,” he said, “and with her being ambassador, she’s gonna bring a lot of awareness to people who may not be familiar with independent record stores and hopefully get them in here.”

She should indeed get them in there. Cameron Records is gearing up for their largest Record Store Day ever. They’ll open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The biggest draw of the event is always the indie record store exclusives that are released that day, with a deluge of albums that can only be bought at specific stores on that day.

There are more than 400 releases this year, too many for Cameron to bring in each one. Goodwin said he ordered based on what he thought the store’s customers would want, and the store is expecting around 200 exclusive releases.

The biggest draw, unsurprisingly, is a seven-inch single of Swift’s “The Lakes,” a bonus track from her 2020, Grammy-winning album “Folklore.” Only 10,000 will be pressed nationwide, so they’ll go fast once doors open. “We’ve been getting calls about it for a couple of weeks now,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is expecting quite a party. "With the pandemic," he said, "the last couple of years we haven't been able to have the big party that we've been wanting to have. And now hopefully that's behind us, and we're ready to show Billings how to do Record Store Day."

Adding to festivities on what Goodwin is calling "the biggest party in town" will be a whole day’s worth of live music on Cameron Record’s stage. Sweet Tea will open up at 10 a.m. Following them, Tarnished Gold, a Billings-based cover band that Goodwin is especially excited for because some of the members are regular customers, will follow at 12 p.m. Up and coming, Bozeman based punk band The Adolts go on at 2:30 p.m., and Willy G & The Smack are up at 4 p.m.

Lunatic Fringe, who Goodwin calls a “Billings staple band,” play at 5 p.m., and then the night is closed by Stranded By Choice at 7 p.m. Goodwin is particularly happy to have Stranded By Choice, who they’ve been trying to book for years.

Pink Patties Food Truck, a hamburger stand that generally sets up shop in Helena, will be at the store starting at noon. High Horse will provide bar service from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

It’s going to be a big day, but it’s one that Cameron Records has been preparing for since they opened in 2018.

Goodwin has, by his own recollection, been collecting vinyl for nearly 25 years. “I’m addicted to it,” he said, explaining how he got into the hobby as a teenager and found himself “falling in love with record store culture.”

After a 12-year stint as a mortician in Bozeman, Goodwin, a Billings native, felt the need for a career change. “I told my wife I was ready to do something different,” he remembered. “I’ve always been in love with record stores and that’s why I wanted to start this one.”

Goodwin sees the store as an extension of Billings’ music scene. “Record stores serve a vital role to the music and arts community in any town,” he said. “It’s the first place to hear about new music, but also to socialize with people to talk about music and art.”

Billings has been a good home for Cameron Records because, as Goodwin put it, “there’s a vibrant, dedicated collector group in this town and they need a place where they can come and find new additions to their collections.”

It’s not all for existing enthusiasts. Cameron Records also makes it a point to cater to folks just getting into listening to and collecting vinyl. Goodwin recommends the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 as a good starter turntable. Cameron Records sells it for $149.

But the store’s draw is more than that just the records and turntables for sale. “Billings has a really great arts and music community and having a place where they can come and be together is really important,” Goodwin explained.

Goodwin takes the store, and its role in Billings, very seriously. “I think a record store has a responsibility to be listening to their customers at all times,” he said. “[We] need to be listening to what the changes are in our community.”

That communal relationship has been symbiotic. The COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downturn that followed was hard on the music industry, especially for small, independently owned record shops like Cameron. Smiling Dog Records, one of Billings’ other record stores, closed their storefront in November 2021 and went online only.

Cameron Records stayed open thanks to customers, Goodwin said. “As soon as they announced the lockdowns, I was getting phone calls from my regular customers saying ‘Hey, how can I support you?’” he remembered. People ordered records either online or over the phone, and Goodwin was doing door service, hand delivering vinyl treasures like some sort of hipster Santa Claus. “The local Billings community was just amazing in keeping us here,” he said.

That community keeps growing. The same RIAA report that described the demise of vinyl in the 1980s also dropped a bombshell: in 2020, for the first time in 34 years, vinyl outsold CDs.

Goodwin thinks he understands why that paradigm shift is happening. “[Younger people] are a generation of people who grew up with digital music, and therefore were lacking a physical record collection,” he said. “I think a music collection is an identity, and in order to have that, you need to have something physical to show it and they’re going to do that in the coolest way possible, and that’s on vinyl.”

That helps clarify why Taylor Swift would be the face of Record Store Day. The Ambassador position in the past has been held by Jack White and Dave Grohl, among others. That shift from rock bonafides to one of music’s premier pop purveyors is an example of the way vinyl collecting has changed over the past 15 years since Record Store Day first occurred in 2007.

Goodwin mentioned Swift as one of the highest-selling artists in his shop, alongside the late rapper Mac Miller, and, of course, The Beatles, saying he sells copies of “Abbey Road” at least twice a week. He estimates that Cameron Records sells about half new records and half used ones.

That cross section is indicative of the hobby as a whole, constantly changing and integrating the past with the present and looking into the future. Whatever happens, Cameron Records will be there.

