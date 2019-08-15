The Billings Depot and the Billings Symphony are partnering to bring a new series of pop-up symphony performances to downtown.
Each performance will feature musicians with the Billings Symphony performing a two-hour concert at the Billings Depot.
The first pop-up performance will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, and feature Stillwater Strings. The group of Lindsey Selman, Lauren Carr, Laura Dalby and Mary McCullough will perform hits from some of the most popular artists in recent history, including Guns N’ Roses, Elton John and Metallica.
All ages are welcome to the concerts. Dress is casual, and a cash bar will be available.
Future performance dates and symphony dinner specials from Montana Avenue restaurants will be announced on the organizations’ websites and Facebook pages.
On Aug. 27, doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and are available online at billingsdepot.org. All funds raised support the historic Billings Depot and the Billings Symphony in their efforts to enrich lives and contribute to the spirit and vitality of our community through the “Explore Music!” program, according to a press release from the depot.