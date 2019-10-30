The Polar Express is the Billings Depot’s family-favorite event based on the award-winning book and movie. The magical production for children of all ages begins when the kids arrive dressed in their pajamas, receive hot chocolate and cookies, then eagerly snuggle up on a large red rug surrounding the stage where local actors reenact scenes from the story. Santa will sing songs and take a photo with the children. Each child will also receive a holiday book to take home and share with the family.
This year also features new activities including:
- ZooMontana’s educational, arctic animal experience
- Special Olympics’ Polar Plunge at the Depot creating a “Polar Campus” during the Dec. 6 ArtWalk.
- New interactive, educational experiences from the Children’s Museum and SCRaP
- New sensory experiences during the performance by diA Events
- A special Breakfast with Santa experience offering kids an opportunity to ask Santa questions about the North Pole and hand deliver their letters.
The Polar Express will begin on Thursday, December 5 and run through Sunday, December 8.
Tickets cost $26 per child, $18 per adult, and $5 per infant one year or younger. The price includes all activities, hot cocoa, cookies, Santa photo and book for each child.
A scholarship providing tickets to families in need is also available, according to a press release from the Depot. To nominate a family, go to billingsdepot.org. Nominations must be received by Nov. 2.
Tickets, also available at the Depot's website, go on sale Monday, Nov. 4.