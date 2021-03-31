Billings live music promoters say summer shows will go on — carefully

John Brewer, President and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce noted the significance events have on the local economy, especially for a hub like Billings. “Montana’s Trailhead is a regional hub for finance, healthcare, energy and hospitality. People look toward Billings as a destination for entertainment including music, festivals, arts and culture as well as a leader for offering those experiences safely.”

According to data shared by NIVA, for every $1 spent on a ticket at small venues, a total of $12 in economic activity is generated within communities on restaurants, hotels, taxis, and retail establishments. The estimated direct annual economic impact venues bring to local communities is nearly $10 billion. The indirect annual economic impact of the music industry is nearly $150 billion. America cannot fully recover without a thriving, safe and successful creative economy.

Not only is this industry critical to our economy, it provides a quality of life for residents and tourists, one that has been sorely missed for more than a year. However, bringing these events back online is not as simple as unlocking the doors. “Event production takes time to plan, book talent or vendors, secure permits and insurance, market, etc.,” said Downtown Billings Alliance CEO Katy Easton. “If we want to offer entertainment this summer, the time to plan is now.” What’s more, vaccinations take up to 45 days to become fully effective depending on the brand received, meaning those seeking the safety provided by a vaccine ahead of summer events need to begin the process soon.