Billings' St. Paddy's Day parade canceled

Billings' St. Patrick's Day parade and Celtic Fair followed a growing trend Thursday as organizers canceled the event.
The announcement was made to the Downtown Billings Alliance's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The post attributed the decision to cancel the event, originally scheduled for Saturday, to a collaboration with the DBA, the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, downtown business owners and event hosts and staff.
The group came to the decision as another local attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.
Wyoming reported its first coronavirus patient Wednesday. The Sheridan woman who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is isolated at her home and is doing well, health officials said Thursday afternoon.
The first Montanan to test positive for COVID-19 did so in Maryland, also on Wednesday. Officials said Wednesday the woman did not appear to have contracted the disease in Montana or Maryland. Because of that, there are still no known cases of the virus or disease reported in Montana as of Thursday afternoon.
The news Thursday came as events across the United States were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus. Also in Billings, the NAIA women's national basketball tournament was canceled Thursday, as well as the Big Sky Conference tournament. The Montana University System announced all public universities would move to an online class model beginning March 23, and Rocky Mountain College followed suit. Cher also postponed her tour, which included stops in Billings and Casper, Wyoming, until later in 2020.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,300 have died.
But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
In the U.S., more than 900 people have tested positive in 39 states.
Health officials have urged people to follow good hygiene practices, but also cautioned that large gatherings and unchecked travel can help spread the virus.
The decision wasn't made lightly, according to the DBA's post, which said it followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to implement social distancing and cancel large gatherings of more that 250 people.
"As the largest city in Montana, this certainly applies to this beloved event," according to the post.
"While we understand how disappointing this is for the public and event participants, along with downtown businesses, our decision is based on the understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States, and in the best interest of public health," according to the post. "We will make every effort to support our downtown businesses during this uncertain time and will strive to be a strong resource for our community."
Saturday would have been the first time Billings' parade route had changed to ensure that North 27th Street remained open and the downtown MET transfer center would not impacted by parade staging.
2020 would have marked the parade's 39th year and typically features more than 60 floats, according to the DBA.