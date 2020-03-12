Billings' St. Paddy's Day parade canceled

The news Thursday came as events across the United States were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus. Also in Billings, the NAIA women's national basketball tournament was canceled Thursday, as well as the Big Sky Conference tournament. The Montana University System announced all public universities would move to an online class model beginning March 23, and Rocky Mountain College followed suit. Cher also postponed her tour, which included stops in Billings and Casper, Wyoming, until later in 2020.

For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. More than 121,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 4,300 have died.

But the vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In the U.S., more than 900 people have tested positive in 39 states.