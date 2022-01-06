Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale present Folk Musings program

the Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale presents Folk Musings with Tyler Menzales and Elizabeth Adcock, an evening of music inspired by folk tunes from around the world, taking place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at The Billings Depot, 2310 Montana Ave.

"Folk music has a timeless wonder to it,” said Menzales, Billing Symphony Orchestra and Chorale’s principal flutist.

Menzales is an active solo, orchestral, and chamber musician as well as an educator. He resides in Great Falls, where he runs a private flute studio and hosts masterclasses and group workshops. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Montana Flute Association and each summer works as a teaching assistant at Boston’s Interlochen Flute Institute. Menzel obtained a Master of Music from The Juilliard School and a Bachelor of Music from the Eastman School of Music.