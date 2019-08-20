Blackfoot Gypsies play Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N. The general admission/all ages show begins at 8 p.m. and costs $10 an advance/$12 day of, plus applicable fees.
The band's brew of rock, hillbilly and blues began in 2010 when Oregon born guitarist and singer Matthew Paige moved to Nashville and hooked up with drummer Zach Murphy, who grew up in Music City. The pair wanted to form a full band, but the urge to rock could not wait, according to their bio.
"We were doing just what we wanted to do," Paige says, "but making enough noise to fill out the sound was a challenge. I started playing through two amps to make the most sound."
They've most recently released "To the Top" on Plowboy Records, full of raucous energy and soul on this collection delivering their take on "white-knuckled rock'n'roll."
Across the 15 tracks of To the Top, the Blackfoot Gypsies fuse their influences — swamp blues cool, downhome hillbilly funk and homegrown punk panache — into a lean, mean machine invoking such classic musical malcontents as the Rolling Stones, the Faces and Mott the Hoople, while sparking and spitting 21st-century fire. It's the type of record that could only come from a band that learned to rock the old-fashioned way — one sweaty, full-throttle live performance at a time.