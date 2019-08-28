Showtimes for movies playing Aug 30 - Sept. 5 at the Babcock Theatre, 2810 1/2 2nd Ave N, and Art House Cinema & Pub, 109 N 30th St, are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
Blinded By the Light (PG-13) continues Friday at the Babcock Theatre. Music fanatic Javed discovers the illustrious back catalog of The Boss in 1987 and is turned upside down; already a creative soul his passion for music and writing is set alight by the songs of the working-class poet, whose lyrics feel all too familiar to the aspirational teenager. Yearning to escape his rundown hometown and the rules of his traditional Pakistani household, Javed finds himself caught in between two worlds and must discover if he too is Born to Run…
The Art of Self-Defense (R) opens Friday at the Art House. After he's attacked on the street at night by a roving motorcycle gang, timid bookkeeper Casey (Jesse Eisenberg) joins a neighborhood karate studio to learn how to protect himself. Under the watchful eye of a charismatic instructor, Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), and hardcore brown belt Anna (Imogen Poots), Casey gains a newfound sense of confidence for the first time in his life. But when he attends Sensei's mysterious night classes, he discovers a sinister world of fraternity, brutality and hyper-masculinity, presenting a journey that places him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor. Audacious and offbeat, The Art of Self-Defense is an original dark comedy that takes toxic masculinity to absurd extremes.
The Farewell (PG) continues Friday at the Art House. The film follows a Chinese family who, when they discover their beloved grandmother has only a short while left to live, decide to keep her in the dark and schedule an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, feeling like a fish out of water in her home country, struggles with the family's decision to hide the truth from her grandmother.