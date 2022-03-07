Blues rock legends ZZ Top to play Metra in June

Start growing your beard out now, and it might be ready by Sunday, June 12, when ZZ Top will play the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

The Texas based trio have been playing their trademark raunchy rock and roll for 50 years now, and they've played the Metra numerous times. Their first show at the venue was September 18, 1976, and it drew an enormous 10,086 people. They returned in 1980, 1984, 1990 and 1999. They most recently played in Billings with a headlining slot at Magic City Blues in August 2018.

The show is date on their Raw Whisky Tour. Tickets start at $39.00 (plus fees) and will go on sale this Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale on Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

