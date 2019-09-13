Billings Public Library’s Bookmobile will make stops at the following sites this week:
Monday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. Fourth St.; 1:45-3 p.m. MorningStar, Central Avenue and Shiloh Road; 3:30-4:30 p.m. Boulder Park, 2202 32nd St. W.
Tuesday: 12:30-2 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1810 Shiloh Road; 3-4 p.m. South Park, South 31st Street; 4:30-6:30 p.m. Briarwood Boulevard and Turnberry Circle.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Heights Senior Meal Site, Hope Methodist Church, 244 Wicks Lane; 1:30-3 p.m. Pioneer School, 1937 Dover Road; 4-5 p.m. Lockwood School.
Thursday: 10-11 a.m. Mountain View Colony, 14435 Oswald Road; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Broadview Senior Center; 1:15-3:20 p.m. Broadview School; 4-4:45 p.m. Acton.
Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Worden Senior Center; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Huntley Main Street; 3-4 p.m. Front Street and Golden Hollow Road.