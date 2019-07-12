Billings Public Library’s Bookmobile will make stops at the following sites this week:
Monday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Laurel Senior Center, 720 S. Fourth St.; 1:45-3 p.m. MorningStar, Central Avenue and Shiloh Road; 3:30-4:30 p.m. Boulder Park, 2202 32nd St. W.
Tuesday: 12:30-2 p.m. Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1810 Shiloh Road; 3-4 p.m. Friendship House, 3123 Eighth Ave. S.; 4-4:30 p.m. Orchard Elementary, 120 Jackson St.; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Briarwood Boulevard and Turnberry Circle.
Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Heights Senior Meal Site, 1-3 p.m. Shepherd High; 4-5 p.m. Lockwood School.
Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Broadview Senior Center; 2-3 p.m. Acton.
Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Worden Senior Center; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Huntley Main Street; 3-4 p.m. Front Street and Golden Hollow Road.