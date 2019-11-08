Billings Public Library’s Bookmobile will make stops at the following sites this week:
Monday: No stops.
Tuesday: 2-3:15 p.m. Morin School, 8827 Pryor Road; 4-5 p.m. Washington Elementary, 1004 Central Ave.; 6-7:30 p.m. Robbie Lane and 45th Street West.
Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Shepherd Senior Meal Site, 5541 Haynes Road; 2-3:30 p.m. Brush Meadow Apartments, 1203 Lake Elmo Road; 3:45-4:45 p.m. Hemingway Avenue and Poe Street.
Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Custer Senior Center; 1:15-3:15 p.m. Custer School; 4-4:45 p.m. Pompeys Pillar.
Friday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Worden Senior Center; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Huntley Main Street; 3-4 p.m. Front Street and Golden Hollow Road.