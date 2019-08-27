British sculptor Barbara Hepworth (1903 - 1975) was regarded for her work in form and abstraction, inspired by relationships, land and the human figure. She created "Single Form (Antiphon)" in 1953, originally carved from Boxwood, and cast the sculpture in bronze more than a decade later.
The abstract female form, an example of Hepworth’s monolithic cast bronze sculptures, is slightly larger than life. A sleek, contemporary column, the piece was one of several single standing forms in her repertoire, something that held special meaning for Hepworth since childhood, what she described as the "translation of my feelings towards the human being standing in the landscape.”
According to a press release, the form recalls the ancient stone menhirs which stand in the landscape around St. Ives, a town in Cornwall, England where Hepworth had her studio.
Such landscape of cresting cliffs, headlands and caves, with monolithic stones and abandoned mines inspired Hepworth, who described the Cornish coast as punctuated with “the solitary human figure, standing on a hill or cliff, sand or rock, becomes a strong column, a thrust out of the land.”
The sculpture is on special loan to the Yellowstone Art Museum through Nov. 5.