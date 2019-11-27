Billings Studio Theatre will present “A Christmas Story,” adapted by Philip Grecian, beginning Nov. 29.
“A Christmas Story” is based on the childhood memoirs of humorist Jean Shepherd who delights fans with an accurate kid’s view of Christmas in the 1940s.
You have free articles remaining.
All elements from the beloved movie are in this stage version, including the temperamental exploding furnace, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, the school bully, a gaudy lamp, and of course, Ralphie’s dreams of a Daisy Red-Ryder Carbine Action, 200-shot, Range Model BB gun, according to a press release from BST.
Performances will take place Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 5-8 and 12-15. Admission costs $21 for adults, and $19 for seniors, members of the military and students.