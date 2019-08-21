{{featured_button_text}}
Hubba Hubba at Bullwackers

Hubba Hubba, pictured at Bullwackers in June during a Pride celebration, is one of more than a dozen local bands performing on Saturday during Bullwackers small-scale music festival, taking place in the parking lot and inside on the venue's stage.

 Courtesy Jeremy Wooley

Bullwackers may be best known for its pink pool tables (RIP), but the bar and pool hall in Midtown Billings is also trying its hand at live music, launching a small-scale music festival on Saturday featuring local bands.

Bullwackers (circa 2005)

In this file photo from 2005, the iconic pink felt pool tables are seen in use during the Big Sky State Games billiards competition at Bullwackers. The pool hall has been through several shifts over the years, including a brief stint as a nightclub and events venue, when a stage was installed. Live music has returned to Bullwackers recently, and this weekend, a small-scale music festival will take place.

"The idea behind this Mini Music Festival is not only to showcase and feature local bands and musicians but also do our part to help support local businesses, restaurants and artists of all kinds," said Jeremy Wooley, who helped put the festival together.

Located at 1517 Broadwater Ave., Bullwackers has the facility to do so, with an expansive parking lot. Inside, there's a dedicated stage for live music, used during the building's tenure as Island Nightclub. The dance club and event venue operated from 2015 to 2017. Before and after that, it was Bullwackers Lounge and pool hall. 

Wooley hopes the mini festival will be the first of many events hosted at Bullwackers, which has recently started hosting live music. He is hopeful for the return to regular live music events at the establishment.

Mandie Castro at Bullwackers

Mandie Castro in performance at Bullwackers in May. Castro is one of several musicians who have begin to play at the pool hall and live music venue on Broadwater Avenue, which recently began booking and promoting local music. 

"We have collected an exciting list of Montana bands who would like to help us as we establish ourselves as the new, safe venue for local music of all kinds," Wooley said.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24 with more than a dozen local bands performing on an outdoor stage, including Gray Joy, Cloudflowers, 100 Proof, Counting Coup, Hubba Hubba, and Yellowstoned. Bands will perform until 9 p.m. and food from Stacked will be served outdoors. This portion of the event is open to all ages.

Yellowstoned at Bullwackers

Yellowstoned is seen in performance on April 20 at Bullwackers. The pool hall at 1517 Broadwater Ave. has recently started booking local musicians and is launching a small-scale music festival to showcase local bands.

The event then moves indoors at 9 p.m. for an age 21+ show starting at 9:30 p.m. and going until 1:30 a.m. featuring The Photoshoplifters, The Old Ones, Mopsketo, Tribe, Bitter Dissent, Pressureknot, and Stranded by Choice.

Bands are performing free and without payment, however each band that performs has been offered a full show at the venue in exchange for their participation, according to Wooley. 

Half-day passes for anyone younger than 21 are $5, and full-day access for 21+ is $10. For more information, visit Bullwackers on Facebook or call 406-248-9855.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Arts and Entertainment Reporter

Arts & Entertainment Reporter at The Billings Gazette.