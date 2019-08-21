Bullwackers may be best known for its pink pool tables (RIP), but the bar and pool hall in Midtown Billings is also trying its hand at live music, launching a small-scale music festival on Saturday featuring local bands.
"The idea behind this Mini Music Festival is not only to showcase and feature local bands and musicians but also do our part to help support local businesses, restaurants and artists of all kinds," said Jeremy Wooley, who helped put the festival together.
Located at 1517 Broadwater Ave., Bullwackers has the facility to do so, with an expansive parking lot. Inside, there's a dedicated stage for live music, used during the building's tenure as Island Nightclub. The dance club and event venue operated from 2015 to 2017. Before and after that, it was Bullwackers Lounge and pool hall.
Wooley hopes the mini festival will be the first of many events hosted at Bullwackers, which has recently started hosting live music. He is hopeful for the return to regular live music events at the establishment.
"We have collected an exciting list of Montana bands who would like to help us as we establish ourselves as the new, safe venue for local music of all kinds," Wooley said.
The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24 with more than a dozen local bands performing on an outdoor stage, including Gray Joy, Cloudflowers, 100 Proof, Counting Coup, Hubba Hubba, and Yellowstoned. Bands will perform until 9 p.m. and food from Stacked will be served outdoors. This portion of the event is open to all ages.
The event then moves indoors at 9 p.m. for an age 21+ show starting at 9:30 p.m. and going until 1:30 a.m. featuring The Photoshoplifters, The Old Ones, Mopsketo, Tribe, Bitter Dissent, Pressureknot, and Stranded by Choice.
Bands are performing free and without payment, however each band that performs has been offered a full show at the venue in exchange for their participation, according to Wooley.
Half-day passes for anyone younger than 21 are $5, and full-day access for 21+ is $10. For more information, visit Bullwackers on Facebook or call 406-248-9855.