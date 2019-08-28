Calvin and the Coal Cars and Jessica Eve and the Bar Choir hit the Pub Station Taproom on Sept. 27 in a general admission 21+ show. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or day-of, plus applicable fees.
Calvin and the Coal Cars is a country music band from the Rocky Mountains in Montana.
Singer-songwriter Lee Calvin leads with traditional country vocals and honest lyrics of love and loss, heartbreak and happiness. Rounding out the band are Roberts James on drums, Daniel Upton on lead guitar, Brian Wetzstein on pedal steel guitar and keyboards, and Matthew Windmueller on bass guitar.
Blending roots country rhythms with contemporary topics, this is one true country act for those who love the classics.
Jessica Eve and the Bar Choir features the singing and songwriting of Eve, a songwriter from Billings. She has been writing songs and playing her music for many years around Montana.
Eve's music is genuine, as she writes about her life experiences and growing up in Montana. She also tackles other's songs, from Brandi Carlile and Grace Potter to the Beatles, and Johnny Cash.