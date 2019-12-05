Owners of Cameron Records have found a successful formula in pairing record store sales with live music. TJ Goodwin and Andy Brown, who opened the shop in April complete with a "community stage," aren’t discerning when it comes to music at their shop. From acoustic guitar to open mic nights to death metal and screamo, they’ve hosted a spectrum of talent.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, a group of primarily high-school-aged artists and musicians will Jolly Fest, featuring more than a dozen local bands and artists displaying and selling their wares.
“We knew we wanted to be a hub for the music community — not just for experts but bands that are just staring out,” Goodwin said. “We are seeing bands that are forming and young people coming together that need a place to play. Especially these larger events, it’s such a great community of younger people creating music.”
Music will run from 4 to 10 p.m. and feature Sick Orchid, Goldenrod, Jackson Blue, Cheese Variety, Willy G and the Smack, Shane de Leon, The Stand Ins, Rookie Card, and The Guillotines. Artists include Spencer Gallagher (Chamber of Goo), Preston Pittman (ROT), and Kat Fillingham.
The schedule and more information on performers is as follows (subject to change):
- 4 p.m.: Shane de Leon, operator of Kirks' Grocery and "anarchist freethinker who writes stories to sound and oftentimes employs feedback to drown out loud audiences."
- 4:40 p.m.: Goldenrod, fronted by Josie Sollars, a 19 year-old Billings resident who describes herself as an "indie broad with pop sensibilities."
- 5:20 p.m.: Jackson Blue, an independent, 20 year-old singer/songwriter and producer based out of Billings who "makes music that will get you high, and sings songs that will make you cry."
- 6 p.m.: Cheese Variety, a vocal guitar sister duo sister that covers anything from classic rock to modern hip hop, and original tunes as well.
- 6:40 p.m.: Willy G and The Smack, featuring Will Goodridge, a Canada-based entertainer, comedian and musical artist.
- 7:20 p.m.: Sick Orchid, a recently developed improv music group from teens around the music community.
- 8 p.m.: The Stand Ins, an emo group from Billings made up of Henry Parkins and Haydon Duncan who sing about "cliche young people's problems and staying inside."
- 8:40 p.m.: Rookie Card, a two-piece screamo/ emo outfit.
- 9:20 The Guillotines, who "are a band. This is all."