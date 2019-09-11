EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS SHOW HAS BEEN CANCELED.
Sunday, Sept. 15 at Bullwackers Lounge, 1517 Broadwater Ave. The 21+ show starts at 8 p.m. with a $10 cover at the door.
The 2019 Daggerfall Tour brings VRSTY, a five-piece R&B post-hardcore band from New York City, and Wyoming's hip-hop metalcore band Day X Day to the stage at Bullwackers.
Local bands also sharing the bill include In Rapture, The Photoshoplifters, and Cloudflowers.
Brainchild of vocalist Joey Varela, VRSTY began its transition from solo project to full band in the summer of 2015 and signing to Artery Recordings in 2016. According to the group's bio, VRSTY was left hanging with the buyout of Artery Recordings in 2018. The band quickly regrouped, however, and took the changes in stride releasing new singles and continuing a busy tour schedule.
In November 2018 the band released "Impressionable Me", followed by "Colorblind" in February, which lead up to the release of their EP "Blck" in March 2019, already gathering over 100,000 streams on Spotify.
Day X Day, of Greybull, Wyo. and Billings, have just released “Montgomery Burns,” described as the "perfect blend of hip hop and metalcore. Latin vibes and aggression."