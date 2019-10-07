Due to weather, this show has been cancelled. Refunds for tickets purchased online or by phone are automatically processed.
With the Dirty Nil, Criminal Hygiene, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., Yellowstone Valley Brewing. Tickets for the all-ages show are $13 in advance and $15 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
Nurturing arena-sized ambitions, Louisville, Kentucky’s White Reaper remind us that "fun as hell" is a primary purpose of music. Equal parts glam and grit, White Reaper's forthcoming Elektra Records debut finds the band packing classic rock with grinning twin guitar leads into masterly crafted pop songs. Expected later this year, the album will follow 2017’s critically acclaimed The World’s Best American Band, which was praised by Pitchfork for having "more riffs than you can fit into the trunk of a Camaro". White Reaper recently treated fans to an early taste of new music with the release of their brand new single “Might Be Right”.
Tony Esposito (guitar/vocals), Ryan Hater (keyboards), Sam Wilkerson (bass), Nick Wilkerson (drums), and Hunter Thompson (guitar) have been living on the road, performing headline shows and supporting some of their idols — The Killers, Spoon, and Weezer. The band has also been making rounds in the festival circuit with stops at Lollapalooza, ACL, and CalJam. This summer, the Kentucky boys will embark on a run of U.S. headline dates and perform their inaugural sets at the UK’s Reading and Leeds festivals. In the fall, the band will hit the road on their largest U.S. headline tour to date.