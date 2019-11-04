{{featured_button_text}}
Pop music icon Cher just announced additional dates on her "Here We Go Again" tour, including a stop in Billings on April 26.

The Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe Award-winning performer has been in the spotlight for six decades. Cher began her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher, then took her act solo in a heavily male-dominated industry to become one of the most iconic performers in music. To date, she’s sold more than 100 million records, has been an actor, director, and performer in film, TV and Broadway.

Her hits span decades, including “I Got You, Babe” (Sonny & Cher), “Believe,” “If I Could Turn Back Time, and “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss).”

In the mid-2000s, Cher played 325 shows on a “Farewell Tour” that attracted more than three million fans, including two performances in Billings in 2003 that brought nearly 16,000 attendees to see her in the arena. 

Cher has been the subject of a Tony-award winning musical, “The Cher Show” on Broadway, featuring her life story. She's held three residencies in Las Vegas and returns in 2020 for a series of performances at Park Theater at MGM.

Billed as “Here We Go Again,” her current tour began in September 2018. Backed by a seven-piece band with 10 dancers, Cher’s performance has been described as brilliant and choreographed with flamboyance. Nile Rodgers and Chic will open the performance. She will also perform in Casper, Wyo. on April 24 and head to Salt Lake following the Billings performance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8 and range in price from $39.95 - $159.95, before fees. Front row seats will set you back $499.95, and other special packages will be available at livenation.com, metrapark.com, by phone at (406) 256-2422 or at the MetraPark Box Office, 308 Sixth Ave. N. Cher Fan Club members will have access to presale tickets on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

