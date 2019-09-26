Friday, Nov. 15, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus mature audience show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. A limited number of reserved tables for four are $100.
Located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains lies a sparkling little gem of entertainers known as The Cigarette Girls Burlesque.
With the snap of a garter, and the oh-so-sultry removal of a long, velvet glove, our ladies will tease and taunt their way into your heart and imagination. Boasting delicious pin-up darlings, delightfully curvaceous creatures of the night, and fire cracker femme fatales, our gals will light up the night with classic bump n' grind, a smattering of comedy, whip-smart wit, and devilish hoochie coo guaranteed to keep you on your toes.
Based out of Missoula, no one gets the dance floor thumpin' and your blood pumpin' like these gals! With a wink, a smile, and a dash of glitter and glam, we are The Cigarette Girls Burlesque.