Cirque Dreams returns to Billings, bringing "Holidaze" to MetraPark on Nov. 26. The family-friendly performance is part Broadway musical paired with acrobatic performances directed by Neil Goldberg, who founded Cirque Dreams.
Goldberg has assembled the cast from a global selection of cirque artists, singers, dancers, and paired the event with hundreds of costumes, holiday scenes, and theatrics.
Broadway singers perform original music along with seasonal favorites, including “Deck The Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” Acrobatic feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, and even Santa.
Tickets are priced from $35 - $85, available at the MetraPark box office, metrapark.com or via phone at 1-800-366-8538. For more information, visit: www.cirqueproductions.com