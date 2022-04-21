CNN's Bill Weir brings his travel show to Montana

Bill Weir can still remember the first time he came to Montana. The anchor, who now works for CNN and whose past credits include “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” was introduced to the state from the back of a station wagon when he was a boy.

“It’s dear to my heart,” he said of Montana. And he’s showing it by featuring the state on an episode of his CNN documentary series “The Wonder List with Bill Weir.”

The Montana episode, along with three others, premiers on CNN’s streaming service CNN+ on Thursday, April 21.

Weir’s show, which is now on its fourth season, has taken him to a lot of exotic locales, from Venice to Bhutan to Madagascar. Montana might not seem to fit with that list.

The episode is titled “Montana: Saving the Last Best Place,” and that gives a pretty good idea of what about the state is appealing to Weir. He’s particularly compelled by places at a crossroads, and Montana happens to be facing a pretty significant one.

During the pandemic, Weir, who lives in Manhattan, began reading about the so called “Zoom boom” the state is experiencing, with an influx of high paid remote workers who now realize they can work from anywhere, and are displacing the lower wage earners who already live here.

“How can it stay the last best place with these kinds of pressure?” Weir wondered. “At the heart of this show is the question of what makes these wonders of the world special, what are the pressures that they’re undergoing, and who is trying to hold on? Montana just fit all of that for me.”

The episode takes Weir on a trip around the state’s expanse, starting in Bozeman, wandering into Tom Miner Basin, going through Billings and eventually winding up in Glacier.

A large part of the episode is dedicated to exploring the American Prairie Foundation, the extremely controversial organization seeking to form a large-scale nature preserve in the northeastern and central part of the state. The non-profit wants an “American Serengeti,” as Weir puts it, where buffalo again roam free on their home on the range.

Weir speaks to people with American Prairie, but also prominently features members of "Save the Cowboy", the group opposed to American Prairie’s propositions. Weir said he had no idea how contentious the issue was before he covered it, but it was “intriguing to dig into that story and talk to people on both sides.”

He also made a point of featuring the voices of Indigenous Montanans, often left out of these debates. “I’m fascinated by history,” Weir said, “and you can’t understand where we are if you don’t realize where we’ve come from… You really need to go back and start at the beginning with the first people who got here.”

“And of course,” he notes, “the buffalo is a sacred tribal symbol and a symbol of the United States, and the American west. You can’t understand what happened to the buffalo if you don’t understand what happened to Native Americans.”

These are issues Montanans may be familiar with, but not necessarily the rest of the country. Weir’s show is undoubtedly geared towards a broader, national audience. But he said he “hopes” there’s value in there for Montanans, as well. “That’s what I’m thinking about the most when I’m writing these.”

More than anything, Weir explained, Montana calls to him because “it represents the rural American dream, of both the great outdoors and personal freedom. I always wonder whether places like that can stand up to the pressures of the modern world.”

Those pressures, in Weir's world, are “too many people, not enough water. Too many fires, not enough rain. Whatever the particular pressures are where we go around the world, it’s interesting to see how people both pull together and organize themselves.”

He had to deal with some of those issues firsthand. “The Wonder List” shot their Montana footage in summer 2021, while the state was blanketed with wildfires. Smoke obscures the background of nearly every shot.

While Weir admits that they would have preferred “bluebird skies in big sky country,” he found the smoke to be an enhancer, not a deterrent. “That’s the story. It became another character.”

Weir has been to so many places, but Montana still feels special to him. It was his father’s dream to “be a cowboy in Montana… So I grew up hearing these stories about this amazing land, this promised land called Montana. I’ve always had some sort of romantic notion about not only the physical beauty but the kind of people that get drawn up here.”

Weir acknowledges that his show leans towards escapism, veering into “travel porn,” as he put it. But he seeks education and understanding, too. “I want people to fall in love with these places around the world,” he said, “but maybe if they’re lucky enough to get a chance to go there, they’ll come in with a lighter footprint and a little more respect for the locals and the Indigenous, and the reasons you went there in the first place.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.