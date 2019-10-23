This year, Hall-o-ween (formerly called “Halloween Hall Wide”) will take place Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Petro Hall on the Montana State University Billings campus. All members of the community are invited to participate in trick-or-treating throughout Petro Hall and carnival games downstairs in the Glacier Room from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
In a press release, MSUB encouraged attendees to join university staff and volunteers in the Glacier Room for a fun variety of carnival games before walking through the designated hallways to collect candy.
This event is free and open to the public of all ages. Parking is available in all campus lots.