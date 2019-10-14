On Friday, Oct. 18, Zier Gallery in Bridger will host a Holiday Celebration Art Show with an opening reception, combining a multi-artist show with a first-ever Bridger Ghost Walk led by Danielle Egnew, psychic/medium of TV’s “Road Angel” and Melissa Scianna, herbalist and owner of Vintage Apothecary.
The art opening will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the gallery in the old Eric Forsman building, which was erected in 1905. The show will feature a variety of works by regional artists and gifts in every price range, according to a press release from the gallery.
Then, on Saturday, Oct. 19, the gallery’s Perkatory Tea will host the Witches Brew-Ha-Ha from 5 p.m. until the Witching Hour — or 9 p.m., whichever comes first. Those in costume can receive a special tea during that time.
Ghost Walks will take place each night.
Ghost Walk participants will join Egnew and Scianna for a two-hour event that includes local legends, spooky historic basement explorations, psychic communication with ghostly "guests" who have not yet left, hot cider and mulled wine.
Ghost Walkers can also learn about protective plants that can be used in homes during this time of the year. Participants are encouraged to take along any mobile ghost hunting equipment they wish, such as an EMF and K2 meter — or, just a flashlight and some courage.
The tour involves climbing old and steep stairs, and walking below low ceilings, on dirt floors and in dark areas in old historic basements. The event is limited to ages 13 and older.
Reservations are required for the Ghost Walk. Four times are available: 7-9 p.m. or 10 p.m.-midnight each night. Cost of the Ghost Walk is $25 per person. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Choose tickets and times at the events page at danielleegnew-advisor.com/events.
Ghost Walk guests should arrive at Vintage Apothecary at least 10 minutes before their event begins. Zier Gallery, Perkatory Tea and Vintage Apothecary are on the same block in Bridger, 118-120 S. Main St.
For more information, call 406-662-1690.