Rocky Mountain College has chosen Lowell Jaeger’s “Earth-Blood & Star-Shine” as the Common Read for 2019.
The RMC Common Read Program is based on a shared reading experience that is part of the college’s First-Year Experience, which provides new students with broad academic and experiential programming.
On Thursday, Jaeger will deliver the Common Read Keynote Address to all RMC first-year students, according to a news release from the college. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2420 13th St. W.
Additionally, the RMC Theatre Department will stage Jaeger’s play “Someday I’d Write This Down.” Three performances are planned at Losekamp Hall on the RMC campus. The play will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Jaeger was named Montana's seventh poet laureate in 2017.
For more information, go to rmc.edu.