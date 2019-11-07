Winter in Montana, with snowflakes twirling and dancing about, may bring to mind images of “The Nutcracker” ballet. Community members can begin their magical “Nutcracker” winter tradition at Clara’s Nutcracker Tea Party, a scrumptious event in the Land of Sweets, taking place at Montana Dance Center from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The event includes a tea party with goodie bags, desserts and cozy drinks. Guests may visit the Creations Room to decorate ornaments and real pointe shoes, and to ice cookies and make cutout dancers with snowflake tutus. Guests may also take photos with their favorite “Nutcracker” characters, including the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, the Snow Queen and more. Topping off the tea party will be a special sneak-peek performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Adults may participate in a silent auction of gift baskets and enter to win two tickets to the upcoming performance of “The Nutcracker” with the San Diego Ballet and Billings Symphony. This year, three performances will take place at the Lincoln Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Tickets to the tea party cost $25 for adults, $20 for children, or $165 for a table of 8 (maximum four adults per table). An adult should accompany every two children attending.
You have free articles remaining.
Proceeds from the tea party benefit Montana School of Classical Ballet’s student scholarship programs, the purchasing of teaching aids, bringing in guest artists, and the annual hosting of “The Nutcracker” community rehearsals for the symphony, according to a press release from Montana Dance Center.
For tickets to Clara’s Nutcracker Tea Party, go to eventbrite.com.au/e/76810952627
Montana Dance Center is located at 701 Daniel St. For more information, call Julia at 406-702-7262.