8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N. Tickets for general admission all ages show cost $5 in advance/$7 day of plus applicable fees.
Seattle's Miller Campbell has boldly declared her intent to claim a prominent place in the canon of western music. Born into a musical family (Miller is Glen Campbell's cousin), she grew up a classically trained musician steeped in musical theater and started singing at open mic nights while in college.
“At this point I didn't even know my history with Glen and that side of the family. I was drawn to country music as the songwriting style was so similar to musical theater,” she said.
With a fake I.D. and big dreams, Campbell immersed in the Seattle music scene. At nineteen she formed a band called Twisted Dixie. They played huge venues, casinos, rodeos and were soon selling out in their home town. While writing their first LP Campbell learned that she had a fatal condition that demanded immediate double jaw surgery.
Campbell was put on a liquid diet and wasn’t allowed to speak for eighteen months. Unsure if she’d ever be able to sing again, she focused on songwriting and her classes, graduating the University of Washington with two degrees and honors at 21.
After graduation Campbell was recruited by the CIA. Two weeks before she was scheduled to deploy to Ankara, Turkey she realized she just couldn’t imagine a life without music and quit. She got a sales job, and, overachiever that she is, was soon made national director. Crisscrossing the country on business, Campbell dropped in on open mics whenever she could.
With the encouragement of her brother John she struck out on her own as a solo artist. A month after she made that choice John Campbell died unexpectedly from an irregular heartbeat. “He was autistic, and my absolute soulmate” relates Campbell. “He was the life and soul of the project, and the only reason I began work on this record. Without his encouragement, belief, and memory, I just can't imagine having the courage to do this. The song “One Step” is written in his memory.”
Written in Battleground, WA and Nashville, TN, Campbell rounded up a crew of star players to help bring her vision to life, including Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile), Harrison Yount (Kacey Musgraves), blues artist Amber Sweeney, and Andrew Joslyn (Macklemore). The record was recorded with producer Geoff Ott (3 Doors Down, Ra Scion) at London Bridge Studio in Seattle, WA. “It was extremely important to me to record in WA” says Campbell. “I want to show the world what country music in the PNW is really all about!”