 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Country singer Bart Crow to play Pub Station in May

  • 0
Bart Crow

Country singer-songwriter Bart Crow will bring his Texas tunes to the Pub Station. 

 Courtesy photo

Maypearl, Texas' Bart Crow will bring his brand of red dirt country to Billings at the Pub Station for a show on Saturday, May 28. 

Crow has gone from writing songs while in the Army to having six No. 1 singles on the Texas Music Chart. The five self-co-produced albums he's put out over the past decade have sold over 40,000 copies. His biggest single, "Wear My Ring," has sold over 165,000 copies, and is his top streamed song on Spotify with over 19 million plays. 

Crow's Pub Station show will be an all ages event. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. and will be $12 in advance and $17 at the door.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News