Country singer Bart Crow to play Pub Station in May

Maypearl, Texas' Bart Crow will bring his brand of red dirt country to Billings at the Pub Station for a show on Saturday, May 28.

Crow has gone from writing songs while in the Army to having six No. 1 singles on the Texas Music Chart. The five self-co-produced albums he's put out over the past decade have sold over 40,000 copies. His biggest single, "Wear My Ring," has sold over 165,000 copies, and is his top streamed song on Spotify with over 19 million plays.