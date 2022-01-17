Craft Local prepares to move down Montana Avenue to Carlin Hotel

Craft Local is one of the best success stories on Montana Avenue in Billings. And now, with an offer from Billings businessman Mike Schaer and elbow grease from Craft Local founder and non-profit president Duane Sitzman, the venue is about to get even bigger and better.
Craft Local, the busy venue on Montana Avenue where you can shop for local art and enjoy live music in a family atmosphere, will move into the first floor of the Carlin Hotel, 2501 Montana Ave., in late January or early February.
The Carlin most recently operated as Legacy Coffee and before that it was MoAv Coffee. But at one time, the Carlin operated as Club Carlin, a bar and concert venue, hosting acts like Robert Cray and the Jeff Healey Band in the 1980s and ‘90s. The building is a few doors from the Pub Station on First Avenue North and North 25th Street, and not far from Craft’s current location.
“The building we’ve been at has served us well, but this opportunity came up,” Sitzman said. “Mike Schaer came in one day and said, ‘I look in a lot and you’re always full. You need a bigger space.”
The new place will have seating for more than 200 people and will include a covered patio that seats 50. Craft's current location at 2413 Montana Ave., seats 140 people and is 1,000 square-feet smaller than the new spot. The current Craft location’s long, narrow room can also be a little awkward. To get to the bar, patrons have to pass between the stage, inches from performing artists, and fans who are often dancing.
Sitzman and his partners opened Craft Local in 2017, envisioning a local venue supporting Montana visual artists and musicians. Craft has 30 Montana beers on tap, in addition to Montana wine and craft soda. They also show and sell art, growing that side of the business to include over 100 artists represented and 300 works of art on display
The non-profit organization behind Craft Local is Creative Minds MT, Inc., and it includes Sitzman as president and a 12-member volunteer advisory board. One requirement for the non-profit is to hold annual fundraisers, and a successful dinner and auction was held in October. Sitzman said he was amazed with the donations and the turnout.
“We had 50 volunteers helping,” he said.
There is never a cover charge for live music at Craft Local, and the new place won’t have one either. Don’t expect to see national touring bands there. The focus, from the food to the beer to the music and art, is on local.
“We are kind of like the neighborhood coffee shop,” Sitzman said. “People can sit and have a drink and visit with a friend. It’s a comfortable environment. That’s kind of cool — the safe, friendly environment we created.’’
Sitzman, who has run the venue with very little help other than volunteers since day one, was happy where he was at, even though when popular bands like El Wencho or John Roberts y Pan Blanco played, it was crowded. He hired his first full-time employee in November, and plans to hire a couple more, including a sound technician.
“People ask, ‘Why the move?’ It’s a bigger space and it’s laid out better,” Sitzman said.
Schaer owns the Carlin Hotel, which has three floors, including offices on the second floor and extended-stay furnished apartments on the third floor. It also houses Café Zydeco, and Sitzman said he is working with the eatery to allow his customers to bring food from Café Zydeco into Craft Local or possibly put in a service window between the two businesses.
Schaer was looking for a new tenant since the coffee shop’s lease expired in November and Sitzman started working out the details last summer of a three-year lease on the ground floor of the building. Schaer even offered to refurbish the Club Carlin sign with the Craft Local brand.
Recently, Sitzman was in the new location working on the sound system and stage lights, which will all operate via remote control. The stage, bar and seating area are all larger and more conducive to watching live music. Sitzman said he admires the hammered tin ceiling, which is 14 ½-feet high. Plans are being made to host live theater as well. Sitzman has met with Craig Huisenga, artistic director of Yellowstone Repertory Theater and offered him space to perform.
Sitzman came into the entertainment business without much experience. He served as specialty publications sales manager for The Billings Gazette from 1992 to 2019, a career that did teach him about customer service.