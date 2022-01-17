Craft Local prepares to move down Montana Avenue to Carlin Hotel

Craft Local is one of the best success stories on Montana Avenue in Billings. And now, with an offer from Billings businessman Mike Schaer and elbow grease from Craft Local founder and non-profit president Duane Sitzman, the venue is about to get even bigger and better.

Craft Local, the busy venue on Montana Avenue where you can shop for local art and enjoy live music in a family atmosphere, will move into the first floor of the Carlin Hotel, 2501 Montana Ave., in late January or early February.

The Carlin most recently operated as Legacy Coffee and before that it was MoAv Coffee. But at one time, the Carlin operated as Club Carlin, a bar and concert venue, hosting acts like Robert Cray and the Jeff Healey Band in the 1980s and ‘90s. The building is a few doors from the Pub Station on First Avenue North and North 25th Street, and not far from Craft’s current location.

“The building we’ve been at has served us well, but this opportunity came up,” Sitzman said. “Mike Schaer came in one day and said, ‘I look in a lot and you’re always full. You need a bigger space.”