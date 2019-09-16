Release of “Better Days” album, with Madrona Road, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10, plus applicable service fee.
Exclusive “Better Days” music video viewing during the show with a presentation about the songwriting, video creation process, and emotional intent of the title cut. Daniel Kosel and Madrona Road offer aggressive guitar, vox, bass, cello, and drums in a live band format that is viscerally and acoustically exciting, sultry, powerful, and stunning.
You have free articles remaining.
The sound created by this band is absolutely one of a kind and original. Madrona Road perform songs written and arranged by Daniel Kosel in his eclectic self-styled genre known as Crues Music. Concert goers will be treated to the influences of Funk, Rock, Blues, country, Americana, Alternative Soul, and other musical artistry because Daniel Kosel doesn't adhere to a single genre standard and operates as a maverick seeking an original sound that exists in his head.
Better Days is Daniel Kosel's fourth original album released since 2017.