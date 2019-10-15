Local dog owners are invited to dress up their dogs and stop by downtown businesses for a dog-friendly trick-or-treat event. The first-ever “Downtown Day of the Dogs: Howl-O-Ween” will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at various downtown locations. Treats and giveaways will be available at various locations while supplies last.
Dogs and their humans can start their Howl-O-Ween fun at the Downtown Billings Alliance office, located at 116 N. 29th St., Suite A, to pick up a goodie bag and guide to all the stops.
Miranda Murdock Photography will be set up at the DBA office. For $25, participants can receive an emailed digital photo. All photo proceeds will benefit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Local dog owners are also invited to enter their dogs into the Canine Costume Contest at the Century 21 Hometown Brokers downtown location, 2715 First Ave. N. The contest is free to enter. Public voting will take place on Downtown Billings’ Facebook page from Monday, Oct. 28 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The first and second place winners will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 31. The first place winner will receive a 2020 Downtown Billings Ally card and a $50 Downtown gift card.
In a press release, the DBA said pet owners are responsible for the behavior of their pets and that all dogs who are in heat or show aggression should be left at home. Other rules include making sure dogs are leashed at all times and kept on sidewalks. Additionally, pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets. Baggies are available at the "dog spots" located outside of Toad N Willow on North 29th Street and Rock Creek Roasters on Second Avenue North.
For more information, go to downtownbillings.com.