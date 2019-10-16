With HubbaHubba, Monday, Dec. 23, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the age-21-plus show are $10, plus any applicable service fee.
During their 4th annual Holiday Show, Dead Presleys celebrate the release of “Midnight.”
“Midnight” brings a more evolved, polished Dead Presleys sound. As they dive more into their love of vintage rock ‘n’ roll music, they find their true groove - big drums, raunchy guitars, ripping guitar solos, soulful vocals, driving bass, and fun and energetic live show that'll keep your blood pumping.
With a style that has been called “The Black Keys meets Kings of Leon meets Foo Fighters,” Dead Presleys are a versatile group of musicians that continue to push boundaries.
Since releasing their debut album “Muses” in 2017, vocalist/guitarist Kerry Sherman, drummer Colton Gabel, and lead guitarist Tyler Cook continue to play bigger shows on bigger stages, including opening for ‘90s Alternative rock icons Gin Blossoms, The Runaway’s Lita Ford, Jackyl, spots on 2018’s Magic City Blues Fest and 2019’s Rockin’ The Rivers.
Hubba Hubba is united by a common desire to move you. Calling upon the obvious and the obscure, the boys have embarked on a brand-spanking-new sound. With funky lashes of hard, disco-meets-metal, glitter rock infusion, there is no denying this is a complex confection. As hard as it is to pinpoint the exact genre, the boys have set out the keep those fences bent and open. With a combined hard-hitting passion and study of craft, each member of Hubba Hubba brings a unique flavor. The finished product is an intriguing, high-energy, purposeful spectacle, sure to distract from whatever struggles one may be facing. With their debut full-length album "Phunqi Haught Suhqet" available now, Hubba Hubba has only just begun.