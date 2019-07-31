Wednesday, Aug. 14, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
The Convalescence is a symphonic deathcore band founded in Toledo, Ohio in 2011 by Keith Wampler. The band now consists of vocalist Keith Wampler, guitarist Zac Lunsford, bassist Ron Buckley, drummer Charles Webber, and keyboardist Katie McCrimmon.
The Convalescence has spent the last several years touring nearly non-stop and earning a rapidly growing worldwide fan base including tours with Venom Inc, Goatwhore, Toxic Holocaust, Testament, Sepultura, Otep, Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Cryptopsy, Ill Nino, As Blood Runs Black, Rings Of Saturn, and many more as well as appearing on select dates of the 2017 Summer Slaughter tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, New England Metal & Hardcore Festival 2017, Full Terror Assault Festival 2017 with Overkill, Dirtfest 2016 and 2017 with Killswitch Engage, Rock Fest 2016 with Slipknot, Mayhem Festival 2015 with Slayer and King Diamond and many more.