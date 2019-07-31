8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at Pub Station Taproom, 2502 First Ave. N. Tickets for the general admission/all ages show are $10 in advance/day of, plus applicable fees.
Forming as a studio project in 2016, Deathwish set out to create abrasive, energetic, noise filled hardcore punk in the vein of Black Flag, Nirvana, and Converge.
The band has performed wherever they could, from basements to kitchens to festival stages, playing in support of their debut record "In Blood."
Deathwish set the standard for themselves to be an unapologetic live act. “We want people to either love us or hate us. Nothing in between,” said guitarist and vocalist Riley Haynie.
The group will share a bill with Treasure State, a four piece "soupy core" band formed in the "depths of a Shepherd storage unit," and Hibernator, a progressive ambient pop alternative band from western Montana.